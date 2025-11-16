Left Menu

Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

Odisha introduces engineering solutions to enhance road safety at accident-prone areas. During the 'zero-fatality fortnight,' officials spotlight collective responsibility in minimizing accidents. The state recorded over 16,000 road fatalities between 2021-2023. Awareness programs are planned to educate the public on road safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 22:49 IST
Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is set to implement engineering solutions targeting safety improvements at accident-prone locations, a senior official announced on Sunday.

In the kickoff of the 'zero-fatality fortnight,' which aims to raise road safety awareness, Transport Department's Principal Secretary Usha Padhee emphasized the alarming rate of road accidents in the state, underscoring the need for a collaborative approach.

Official records show that 16,287 lives were lost in road accidents between 2021 and 2023. Throughout the fortnight, regional transport officers will host programs to educate citizens on road safety, reinforcing that adherence to traffic rules can prevent tragedies.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Massive Voter Roll Revision: A Closer Look

West Bengal's Massive Voter Roll Revision: A Closer Look

 India
2
Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

 Global
3
Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
4
Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025