Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

The Odisha government is set to implement engineering solutions targeting safety improvements at accident-prone locations, a senior official announced on Sunday.

In the kickoff of the 'zero-fatality fortnight,' which aims to raise road safety awareness, Transport Department's Principal Secretary Usha Padhee emphasized the alarming rate of road accidents in the state, underscoring the need for a collaborative approach.

Official records show that 16,287 lives were lost in road accidents between 2021 and 2023. Throughout the fortnight, regional transport officers will host programs to educate citizens on road safety, reinforcing that adherence to traffic rules can prevent tragedies.