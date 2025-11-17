Left Menu

Hyundai's Bold Investment Drive: A $86.47 Billion Commitment

Hyundai Motor Group plans to invest 125.2 trillion won in South Korea between 2026 to 2030, following a trade agreement with the U.S. This marks a significant increase from their previous investment plans. The focus will be on AI, future business ventures, R&D, and production enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 08:55 IST
Hyundai's Bold Investment Drive: A $86.47 Billion Commitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hyundai Motor Group announced a massive investment plan, committing 125.2 trillion won ($86.47 billion) in South Korea from 2026 to 2030. This news follows the finalization of a trade deal with the United States, which reduces U.S. tariffs on South Korean autos from 25% to 15%.

The investment represents a hefty increase compared to the combined 89.1 trillion won invested by Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Corp from 2021 to 2025. The trade agreement, detailed two days prior, also involves South Korea's promise to channel $350 billion into U.S. strategic sectors. President Lee Jae Myung and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung, among other leaders, convened to discuss these developments.

In comments following the meeting, Chung expressed the company's awareness of export concerns, attributing them to U.S. tariffs. To mitigate this, Hyundai plans to diversify exports, bolster domestic production, and expand electric vehicle initiatives by 2030. Investments will focus on AI, future business opportunities, R&D, and optimizing manufacturing facilities.

TRENDING

1
NDA Gears Up for New Bihar Government Formation

NDA Gears Up for New Bihar Government Formation

 India
2
Trump Urges Republicans to Unveil Epstein Files Amid Political Tensions

Trump Urges Republicans to Unveil Epstein Files Amid Political Tensions

 Global
3
Trump's Economic Warfare: Severe Sanctions Loom for Russian Allies

Trump's Economic Warfare: Severe Sanctions Loom for Russian Allies

 Global
4
Police Snag Illegal Liquor Haul Worth INR 90 Lakh in Jharkhand

Police Snag Illegal Liquor Haul Worth INR 90 Lakh in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025