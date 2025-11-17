Hyundai's Bold Investment Drive: A $86.47 Billion Commitment

Hyundai Motor Group announced a massive investment plan, committing 125.2 trillion won ($86.47 billion) in South Korea from 2026 to 2030. This news follows the finalization of a trade deal with the United States, which reduces U.S. tariffs on South Korean autos from 25% to 15%.

The investment represents a hefty increase compared to the combined 89.1 trillion won invested by Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Corp from 2021 to 2025. The trade agreement, detailed two days prior, also involves South Korea's promise to channel $350 billion into U.S. strategic sectors. President Lee Jae Myung and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung, among other leaders, convened to discuss these developments.

In comments following the meeting, Chung expressed the company's awareness of export concerns, attributing them to U.S. tariffs. To mitigate this, Hyundai plans to diversify exports, bolster domestic production, and expand electric vehicle initiatives by 2030. Investments will focus on AI, future business opportunities, R&D, and optimizing manufacturing facilities.