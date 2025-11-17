Left Menu

Indian Stock Markets Near Record Highs Amid Global Sentiment Boost

The Indian stock markets are nearing their all-time highs, buoyed by positive global sentiment. Opening in the green, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex saw gains. Banking expert Ajay Bagga noted market momentum, while geopolitical factors and US economic data weigh on broader global market sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:40 IST
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian stock markets are on the verge of reaching their record highs from September 2024, driven by a positive global sentiment. Both the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened in the green, continuing an upward trajectory. After rising 0.15% to 25,948.20, the Nifty 50 reflected a strong start to the day's trading. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex rose by 0.19% to 84,724.14, indicating optimism among investors.

Banking and Market Expert Ajay Bagga expressed that the markets are poised for potential breakthrough, as they approach the all-time high levels repeatedly observed in past weeks. He emphasized the importance of upcoming US economic data for furthering the Bank Nifty's upward momentum, which had just touched a record high.

Elsewhere, global market dynamics are in play, as highlighted by Bagga, with crypto market volatility impacting diverse assets. Gold has seen a rise amidst the crypto downturn, despite a favorable pro-crypto US policy stance. Market performance is under scrutiny, especially with geopolitical tensions, such as China's warning to Japan, weighing in and adding to the complexity of the sentiment influenced by missing US economic indicators due to a prolonged government shutdown.

