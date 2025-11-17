Narmada Agrobase Reports Revenue Surge Amidst Rising Demand

Narmada Agrobase Limited, a prominent player in cattle feed manufacturing, reported its unaudited financial results for Q2 and H1 FY26, showing robust revenue growth.

The company achieved a total revenue of ₹1,228.16 lakhs in Q2 FY26, marking a 19% year-on-year increase, although elevated raw material costs, particularly cottonseed, impacted EBITDA margins. The net profit stood at ₹102.66 lakhs with a margin of 8.36%.

Chairman Neeraj Agrawal emphasized the company's commitment to quality and timely supply, which has fostered strong relationships with customers and distributors. Despite challenges, Narmada Agrobase is poised for continued growth, focusing on innovation and market expansion.