Tragic Train Incident in Pune: Youth Caught on Track

Three individuals suspected of engaging in mischief were killed after being run over by a train near Manjari, Pune. The incident occurred around 9 pm on Sunday. Police are investigating the sequence of events and have registered an accidental death case to delve deeper into the circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:43 IST
In a tragic incident on the outskirts of Pune, three young individuals suspected of mischief lost their lives after being run over by a train near the Manjari area. The police reported the incident on Monday, stating it occurred late Sunday night.

Preliminary reports indicate a group of five to six youths, aged between 18 and 20, were either walking or sitting on the railway tracks when a train struck three of them around 9 pm. They were all residents of a locality in Manjari.

An accidental death case has been registered as authorities probe deeper into the sequence of events. The Hadapsar police station is leading the investigation to ascertain more details about the tragic mishap.

