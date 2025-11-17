Left Menu

India's IPO Challenge: Balancing Growth and Purpose

India’s Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, expresses concern over the current trend of IPOs mainly serving as exit strategies for early investors, which undermines public markets. This growing trend, amid a boom in share sales, calls for a strategic evolution in India's capital markets, emphasizing long-term investment and purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:29 IST
India's IPO Challenge: Balancing Growth and Purpose
  • Country:
  • India

India's Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, has flagged a concern over the increasing trend of initial public offerings (IPOs) being used primarily as exit avenues for early investors. Speaking at a CII event, he emphasized that this practice could undermine the foundational spirit of public markets.

Nageswaran highlighted that while India's capital markets have exhibited robust growth, measuring success by market capitalization and trading volume may divert savings from productive investments. He emphasized the importance of aligning capital market growth with long-term, purposeful goals.

The CEA noted that with over 55 IPOs worth nearly Rs 65,000 crore from April to September, most offerings were by existing investors, with negligible new share issuances. This trend underscores the need for a deeper bond market and strategic risk-taking to drive India's economic ambitions forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Bold Leap: 17 New Electronic Projects Get Green Light

India's Bold Leap: 17 New Electronic Projects Get Green Light

 India
2
Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power

Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power

 Global
3
Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody.

Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custo...

 India
4
Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025