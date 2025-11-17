Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Saudi Arabia Claims Lives of Hyderabad Residents

A tragic bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, resulted in the death of at least 45 people, most of them from Hyderabad. The bus collided with an oil tanker while traveling from Mecca to Madinah. Prime Minister Modi expressed sorrow, and efforts are underway to assist affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A devastating bus accident in Saudi Arabia has claimed the lives of at least 45 people, primarily from Hyderabad, according to local police reports.

The incident occurred as the bus, carrying 46 passengers, collided with an oil tanker near Madinah. The passengers were part of a group traveling to perform Umrah. Only one person survived the tragic event and is currently receiving medical treatment.

In response to the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness, while Telangana officials coordinated efforts to aid families of the victims, including facilitating travel to Saudi Arabia. Indian consulates in Jeddah and Riyadh are providing support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

