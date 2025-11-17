Air India to Resume Delhi-Shanghai Flights After Six-Year Hiatus

In a significant move marking renewed ties between India and China, Air India will resume its direct flights from Delhi to Shanghai starting February 1, 2026. This comes after a six-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent geopolitical tensions.

The airline, now owned by the Tata Group, aims to expand its international footprint by offering non-stop services between Mumbai and Shanghai, pending regulatory approvals. This effort signifies a strategic pivot to reclaim and expand its presence in the Chinese market.

Air India's decision to resume operations coincides with diplomatic advancements that have restored air connections between the two nations. The service will utilize Boeing 787-8 aircraft, with Shanghai becoming the 48th international destination served by the airline.

(With inputs from agencies.)