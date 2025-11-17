Left Menu

AMIC Forging's Strategic Moves and Financial Victory

AMIC Forging reports a notable profit after tax of Rs 12.40 crore for April-September 2025-26. The company's revenue increased by 5% and EBITDA surged by over 53%. Despite weather-induced delays, expanded margins pave the way for growth, supported by strategic agreements and quality certifications.

AMIC Forging has reported a significant profit after tax of Rs 12.40 crore for the first half of fiscal year 2025-26, attributed to increased revenue, the company announced on Monday. The revenue saw a 5% climb, reaching Rs 66.58 crore compared to Rs 63.66 crore in the previous year.

The company's EBITDA also experienced a substantial surge of 53.61% year-on-year, amounting to Rs 18.22 crore, enhancing margins to a notable 27.38%. As their capital expenditure program is nearing completion despite minor weather-related setbacks, AMIC is gearing up for accelerated growth, according to Director Anshul Chamaria.

The heavy rains in West Bengal caused unavoidable delays in bringing the capital expenditure program online. However, with Boiler Steel Approval secured for 2025-26 and a strategic supply agreement with Prime Metal, AMIC is poised to capitalize on new opportunities in premium market segments.

