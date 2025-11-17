AMIC Forging's Strategic Moves and Financial Victory

AMIC Forging has reported a significant profit after tax of Rs 12.40 crore for the first half of fiscal year 2025-26, attributed to increased revenue, the company announced on Monday. The revenue saw a 5% climb, reaching Rs 66.58 crore compared to Rs 63.66 crore in the previous year.

The company's EBITDA also experienced a substantial surge of 53.61% year-on-year, amounting to Rs 18.22 crore, enhancing margins to a notable 27.38%. As their capital expenditure program is nearing completion despite minor weather-related setbacks, AMIC is gearing up for accelerated growth, according to Director Anshul Chamaria.

The heavy rains in West Bengal caused unavoidable delays in bringing the capital expenditure program online. However, with Boiler Steel Approval secured for 2025-26 and a strategic supply agreement with Prime Metal, AMIC is poised to capitalize on new opportunities in premium market segments.

