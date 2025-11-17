CBIC's 'Next-Gen GST' Pavilion: A Digital Leap at IITF 2025

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) unveiled its 'Next-Gen GST' Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 in New Delhi. Inaugurated by CBIC Chairman Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, the pavilion reflects a modern tax ecosystem aimed at simplifying processes and promoting taxpayer engagement.

Designed on the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat', the pavilion highlights key government efforts to ease compliance and create a business-friendly environment. Its main pillars include structural reforms, rate rationalisation, and ease of living, aiming for affordability in goods and services alongside simplified tax processes.

The pavilion features numerous interactive and informative opportunities, including on-site helpdesks, digital displays, and public engagement activities such as magic shows and live quizzes. It serves as a bridge for visitors to understand and participate in the transformative journey towards a 'Digital, Transparent and Efficient India'.

(With inputs from agencies.)