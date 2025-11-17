Economic Shifts: London Stocks and Global Indicators

Market tensions heightened as London stocks experienced a downturn on Monday, primarily led by financial sector fragility. This decline marks the onset of a week laden with pivotal economic data releases.

The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged down by 0.2% by midday, on track for a third successive session of losses. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 index slipped 0.4%, eyeing a fourth consecutive day of decline, with the banking sector leading losses.

Globally, investors are setting their sights on upcoming UK inflation figures and U.S. employment data. Domestically, attention is also centered on Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' upcoming budget, alongside ongoing fluctuations in metals, construction, and advertisement sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)