Currency Markets Face Turbulence Amid Economic Data and Tariff Moves

World currency markets began the week with a cautious tone, as the U.S. dollar inched higher against the euro and yen. This movement comes as traders adjust their positions ahead of a significant week marked by the release of critical U.S. economic indicators. Among these, the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, due Thursday, holds particular importance as it offers insights into the health of the country's economy.

Meanwhile, market reactions to U.S. President Donald Trump's reversal on tariffs affecting over 200 food products remained subdued. Analysts suggest that this move was not unexpected, given the economic pressures induced by high living costs attributed to the levies. Additionally, private-sector data hinting at economic weakness has led investors to scale back their expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut, which was initially anticipated next month.

In Japan, the yen showed little reaction to news of the country's economic contraction due to falling exports, a consequence of U.S. tariffs. However, traders remain vigilant regarding potential intervention by Japanese authorities should the yen continue its downward slide. Across the Atlantic, the British pound remains a focal point ahead of upcoming budget announcements and inflation reports. These events are poised to sway market strategies and influence currency valuations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)