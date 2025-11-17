Left Menu

Strike Hits Punjab Roadways: Workers Demand Better Job Security

Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and PRTC went on strike to demand job regularisation, disrupting services across the state. Commuters, especially women using the free travel scheme, faced difficulties. The protest was temporarily called off after assurances of discussions with the Transport Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant disruption, contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transportation Corporation staged a strike on Monday, pressing for the regularisation of their employment status. The strike, organized by the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and PRTC Contract Workers' Union, severely impacted transportation services across the state.

Millions of commuters were left stranded as government bus services came to a standstill, forcing reliance on private operators. Among those affected were women commuters who benefit from the state's free travel scheme on government buses, now compelled to pay for private transport.

The protest concluded temporarily after assurances that Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar would engage with union representatives to discuss their demands. However, union leader Raminder Singh indicated that the agitation could escalate if the government does not address their concerns by November 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

