Odisha's Pilgrim Express: A Journey of Faith and Service

In a heartwarming initiative under the Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana, 775 senior citizens from five districts in Odisha began their spiritual journey on Monday. The special pilgrim train departed from Berhampur, heading towards the holy destinations of Omkareshwar and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and graced by state ministers and MLAs, the train embodies the government's commitment to supporting elderly citizens by facilitating meaningful pilgrimages. This journey marks a chapter of devotion and community service, ensuring well-being through pre-departure health check-ups and logistical support.

Set to return on November 21, this expedition is part of a larger series, with multiple trips from various stations like Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Rayagada, and Balasore planned over the year. A similar venture took place recently to Ayodhya and Varanasi, further reinforcing the program's success and popularity among the elderly.

