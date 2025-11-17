DGCA Taps Retired Experts for Smooth Certification

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) plans to assemble a cadre of its retired technical officials to streamline certification processes across the aviation sector. This initiative aims to address challenges faced by applicants in navigating complex certification procedures.

Detailed in a recent circular, the DGCA plans to equip entities with advisory support through a five-phase certification process. This involves retired officers providing crucial guidance, ensuring not only compliance but also timely completion of regulatory requirements.

As the Indian aviation market experiences rapid growth, such efforts become vital for meeting demand. The initiative underscores the importance of experienced oversight in maintaining technical accuracy and alignment with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)