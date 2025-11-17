Left Menu

DGCA Taps Retired Experts for Smooth Certification

The DGCA is creating a pool of retired technical officials to assist entities in certification processes such as air operator certificates and flying school licensing. The initiative aims to guide applicants through the five-phase certification, enhancing efficiency and compliance while maintaining transparency and international standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:23 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) plans to assemble a cadre of its retired technical officials to streamline certification processes across the aviation sector. This initiative aims to address challenges faced by applicants in navigating complex certification procedures.

Detailed in a recent circular, the DGCA plans to equip entities with advisory support through a five-phase certification process. This involves retired officers providing crucial guidance, ensuring not only compliance but also timely completion of regulatory requirements.

As the Indian aviation market experiences rapid growth, such efforts become vital for meeting demand. The initiative underscores the importance of experienced oversight in maintaining technical accuracy and alignment with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards.

