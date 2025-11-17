Left Menu

Flight Slot Shuffle: Mexicana's Strategic Move

Amid tensions over flight distribution, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexicana would relinquish certain flight slots at Mexico City's main airport to U.S. carriers. This move follows the U.S. revocation of more than a dozen Mexican carrier routes, citing illegal cancellations of U.S. flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:24 IST
In a strategic decision amid flight distribution tensions, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed on Monday that state-operated airline Mexicana Airlines plans to transfer specific flight slots to U.S. carriers at Mexico City's primary airport.

This development is part of the ongoing flight slot conflict between the United States and Mexico. President Sheinbaum stopped short of indicating the exact number of slots affected by this decision.

The announcement comes in the wake of last month's revocation by the U.S., where approval for over a dozen Mexican airline routes was rescinded as a measure against what the U.S. described as illegal terminations of flights operated by U.S. airlines to Mexico.

