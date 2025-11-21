IAF's Tejas fighter jet crashes during Dubai Air Show

A fighter jet Tejas of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has crashed during the Dubai Air Show, the force said on Friday.

Further details are being ascertained.

According to an international media report, the aircraft crashed in the afternoon local time while flying a demonstration flight at the prestigious Dubai Air Show.

While more details are awaited, the IAF has confirmed the incident.

