Namaste Vietnam Festival 2025: Bridging India-Vietnam Ties with Cinema and Culture

The 4th Namaste Vietnam Festival 2025 concluded in Ninh Binh, marking an enriching blend of cultural diplomacy, tourism promotion, and cinematic collaboration between India and Vietnam. Organized by Ninh Binh's Provincial Government and Innovations India, the festival attracted dignitaries and film personalities, emphasizing the deepening ties facilitated by India's Act East Policy.

The grand ceremony at Tam Chuc Complex's Versak Hall featured VVIPs including Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Culture and UNESCO's Cultural Department Head. Three major MOUs were signed, enhancing cinematic, tourism, and wedding collaborations between the two nations. Notably, a portion of an upcoming Bollywood film is set to be shot in Ninh Binh, opening new avenues for cinematic cooperation.

Bollywood stars and Vietnamese entertainment figures added glamour to the festival, fostering new film industry partnerships. Vietnam Airlines continued as the Official Airline Partner, supporting tourism and cultural exchanges. This year's festival also saw the first appearance of a delegation from Mizoram, promising new opportunities in trade and tourism based on shared cultural traits and organic products.