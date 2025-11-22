Left Menu

Crisis Over Maize Pricing Pits Karnataka's CM Against Central Government

The crash in maize and green gram prices in Karnataka has led Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to call for intervention from national agencies, urging them to purchase grains at MSP to aid struggling farmers. This has sparked a debate with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who questioned the state's handling of local procurement norms.

Updated: 22-11-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:09 IST
Crisis Over Maize Pricing Pits Karnataka's CM Against Central Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, the plummeting prices of maize and green gram have triggered a plea from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM has urged central agencies like NAFED, FCI, and NCCF to procure these grains at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to safeguard farmers' interests.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi responded with criticism, questioning why the Karnataka government hasn't directed local distilleries to buy maize at MSP. He implied that the state's inaction is costing farmers valuable income, as prices linger below the government-recommended levels.

As Siddaramaiah advocates for immediate intervention, debates intensify over the accountability and efficacy of local versus national systems in managing agricultural pricing crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

