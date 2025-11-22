Crisis Over Maize Pricing Pits Karnataka's CM Against Central Government

In Karnataka, the plummeting prices of maize and green gram have triggered a plea from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM has urged central agencies like NAFED, FCI, and NCCF to procure these grains at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to safeguard farmers' interests.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi responded with criticism, questioning why the Karnataka government hasn't directed local distilleries to buy maize at MSP. He implied that the state's inaction is costing farmers valuable income, as prices linger below the government-recommended levels.

As Siddaramaiah advocates for immediate intervention, debates intensify over the accountability and efficacy of local versus national systems in managing agricultural pricing crises.

