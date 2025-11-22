Left Menu

Mega Investments Boost Job Growth in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state received investment proposals worth Rs 36,600 crore during a session in Hyderabad. These investments will generate 27,800 jobs. The positive response is attributed to the state's investment-friendly policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:28 IST
Mega Investments Boost Job Growth in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared on Saturday that investment proposals valued at Rs 36,600 crore were secured during an interactive session in Hyderabad. The substantial investments are anticipated to create 27,800 jobs, bolstering the state's economic landscape.

According to Yadav, the significant response from investors marks a triumph for Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the state's continuous influx of investments driven by favorable policies. Yadav extended an invitation to all prospective investors, emphasizing the state's welcoming nature.

Additionally, Yadav met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who outlined his government's developmental endeavors, including the founding of Young India Skills University and a sports university, further fostering regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

