Metro Railway Kolkata's Modernization Leap: Enhancing Safety and Energy Efficiency

Metro Railway Kolkata is undertaking a substantial upgrade of its Blue Line, the Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram (Birji) stretch, by constructing seven additional traction substations. This enhancement is aimed at improving train operations and safety on the 41-year-old corridor, India's oldest.

The new substations will be installed at strategic locations, joining Kalighat, Netaji Bhawan, Maidan, Esplanade, MG Road, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, and the midsection between Belgachia and Shyambazar. This initiative aligns Blue Line's infrastructure with the specifications of the Purple and Orange Lines, according to a Metro spokesperson.

In addition to power upgrades, the project involves revamping the tunnel ventilation with state-of-the-art systems. This includes transitioning to the Tunnel Ventilation System (TVS) which offers advanced smoke extraction capabilities. The enhanced system promises increased fire safety, a significant reduction in energy costs, and a notable 12,300 metric tonne cut in carbon emissions annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)