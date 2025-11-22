Metro Railway Kolkata's Modernization Leap: Enhancing Safety and Energy Efficiency
Metro Railway Kolkata is set to upgrade its Blue Line with seven new traction substations to enhance service and safety. Additional systems will be implemented to improve ventilation and cooling. These upgrades will bolster fire safety, save energy, and reduce the railway's carbon footprint significantly.
Metro Railway Kolkata is undertaking a substantial upgrade of its Blue Line, the Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram (Birji) stretch, by constructing seven additional traction substations. This enhancement is aimed at improving train operations and safety on the 41-year-old corridor, India's oldest.
The new substations will be installed at strategic locations, joining Kalighat, Netaji Bhawan, Maidan, Esplanade, MG Road, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, and the midsection between Belgachia and Shyambazar. This initiative aligns Blue Line's infrastructure with the specifications of the Purple and Orange Lines, according to a Metro spokesperson.
In addition to power upgrades, the project involves revamping the tunnel ventilation with state-of-the-art systems. This includes transitioning to the Tunnel Ventilation System (TVS) which offers advanced smoke extraction capabilities. The enhanced system promises increased fire safety, a significant reduction in energy costs, and a notable 12,300 metric tonne cut in carbon emissions annually.
