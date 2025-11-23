Drone Disruption Grounds Eindhoven Flights

Flights at Eindhoven Airport were temporarily grounded on Saturday evening after drones were spotted near the airfield. The announcement was made by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, who took to social media to inform the public of the suspension and the safety measures being taken.

The sighting of multiple drones prompted immediate action, halting air traffic to prevent potential incidents. Eindhoven Airport, located in the south of the Netherlands, was the focus of attention as authorities responded rapidly to the security threat.

While the source and intent behind the drone flights remain unclear, this incident underscores an ongoing concern for airports worldwide about unauthorized drone activity near runways. Authorities are investigating the situation to prevent future disruptions.