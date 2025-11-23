Left Menu

Empowering Startups: India-Singapore Pathways to Innovation

The ICAI Singapore Chapter is supporting early-stage startups with capital, mentorship, and global networks. The collaboration between India and Singapore aims to bolster youth-led businesses as they celebrate a year of significant milestones and foster innovation through initiatives like The NEXTLEAP Accelerator Program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-11-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 08:00 IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Singapore Chapter, is spearheading efforts to provide budding startups with necessary capital, mentorship, and international platforms essential for growth, according to chairperson Anuradha Shroff.

Shroff, interviewed by PTI following a demo-day and investor pitching event, emphasized the importance of fostering the India-Singapore startup community for sustainable prosperity. Celebrating Singapore's 60 years of independence alongside strengthened diplomatic ties with India, Shroff underscored that combined innovation from both countries enhances success.

During the event, Former Union Minister CA Suresh Prabhu delivered a keynote address. The ICAI Singapore Chapter, in partnership with BeyondSeed and support from ICAI's Committee on MSME & Start-ups, led The NEXTLEAP Accelerator Program, engaging 20 startups in intensive development programs, culminating in a Demo Day where the top 10 presented to an investor panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

