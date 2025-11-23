Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Flight from Bahrain to Hyderabad
A bomb threat prompted the diversion of a Bahrain to Hyderabad flight to Mumbai, where it landed safely. Security checks revealed the threat was a hoax. The incident led to the registration of a police case, and further investigations are underway.
The RGI airport on Sunday received a bomb threat for a Bahrain to Hyderabad flight, prompting the aircraft's diversion to Mumbai where it landed safely, according to police reports.
A subsequent investigation revealed the threat to be a hoax. Airport officials lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of a case, authorities said.
The security check in Mumbai confirmed no suspicious items on board, reinforcing the hoax status of the bomb threat. Investigations continue as officials scrutinize the incident further.
