Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Flight from Bahrain to Hyderabad

A bomb threat prompted the diversion of a Bahrain to Hyderabad flight to Mumbai, where it landed safely. Security checks revealed the threat was a hoax. The incident led to the registration of a police case, and further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The RGI airport on Sunday received a bomb threat for a Bahrain to Hyderabad flight, prompting the aircraft's diversion to Mumbai where it landed safely, according to police reports.

A subsequent investigation revealed the threat to be a hoax. Airport officials lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of a case, authorities said.

The security check in Mumbai confirmed no suspicious items on board, reinforcing the hoax status of the bomb threat. Investigations continue as officials scrutinize the incident further.

