Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Flight from Bahrain to Hyderabad

The RGI airport on Sunday received a bomb threat for a Bahrain to Hyderabad flight, prompting the aircraft's diversion to Mumbai where it landed safely, according to police reports.

A subsequent investigation revealed the threat to be a hoax. Airport officials lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of a case, authorities said.

The security check in Mumbai confirmed no suspicious items on board, reinforcing the hoax status of the bomb threat. Investigations continue as officials scrutinize the incident further.