Tragedy Strikes in Ajmer: Family Killed in Highway Collision

A tragic accident unfolded on National Highway 89 in Ajmer, Rajasthan, where a trailer truck collided with a car, claiming the lives of three family members, including a child. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the truck driver who fled the scene after the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a fatal accident on National Highway 89 in Rajasthan's Ajmer district resulted in the deaths of three family members, including an 11-year-old boy. The incident, which occurred on Sunday near Kayad village, has left the local community stunned and grieving.

The victims, identified as Ramlal, aged 35, his wife Kanta Devi, aged 30, and their son Mayank, all hailed from Kayad village. According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Moinuddin, the family was en route home from their farm in Gagwana when a trailer truck, traveling on the wrong side, crashed into their car.

The truck driver fled immediately after the collision. The Gegal police, informed by local residents, arrived promptly at the scene. Despite being rushed to JLN Hospital, the victims were pronounced dead by medical staff. The police are actively searching for the absconding driver while the bodies remain in the hospital mortuary pending post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

