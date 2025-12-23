Tragic Road Accident in Mahoba: Stray Animal Causes Fatal Crash
An accident in Mahoba district, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of a driver after his car swerved to avoid a stray animal and fell into a ditch. Identified as Kandhilal Rajpur, the victim regularly transported milk to a dairy. The incident occurred on Belatal road, near Nanora village.
An accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district claimed the life of a driver, Kandhilal Rajpur, as his vehicle fell into a deep ditch while he tried to avoid a stray animal on the road.
The incident transpired near Nanora village on Belatal road when Rajpur, a local transporter of milk products, lost control of his car during the maneuver.
Police reported that the 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. His body has been sent for post-mortem as investigations continue.
