Tragic Road Accident in Mahoba: Stray Animal Causes Fatal Crash

An accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district claimed the life of a driver, Kandhilal Rajpur, as his vehicle fell into a deep ditch while he tried to avoid a stray animal on the road.

The incident transpired near Nanora village on Belatal road when Rajpur, a local transporter of milk products, lost control of his car during the maneuver.

Police reported that the 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. His body has been sent for post-mortem as investigations continue.

