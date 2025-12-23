Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Mahoba: Stray Animal Causes Fatal Crash

An accident in Mahoba district, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of a driver after his car swerved to avoid a stray animal and fell into a ditch. Identified as Kandhilal Rajpur, the victim regularly transported milk to a dairy. The incident occurred on Belatal road, near Nanora village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district claimed the life of a driver, Kandhilal Rajpur, as his vehicle fell into a deep ditch while he tried to avoid a stray animal on the road.

The incident transpired near Nanora village on Belatal road when Rajpur, a local transporter of milk products, lost control of his car during the maneuver.

Police reported that the 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. His body has been sent for post-mortem as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

