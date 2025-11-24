Left Menu

Flight Cancellations Soar as Tensions Rise Over Venezuelan Airspace

International airlines have been canceling flights to Venezuela due to a warning from the US FAA about security risks and military activity. Six carriers have indefinitely suspended flights. The US military presence in the region and pressures on Venezuelan President Maduro are contributing factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 24-11-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 00:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Increased flight cancellations to Venezuela are occurring as the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) alerts pilots about potential hazards in the country's airspace, citing escalating security concerns and military operations.

Marisela de Loaiza, head of the Airlines Association in Venezuela, confirmed to The Associated Press that six airlines, including TAP, LATAM, and Avianca, have halted flights indefinitely, with Turkish Airlines also suspending services temporarily this month.

This development coincides with US military maneuvers near the Venezuelan coast, amid heightened tensions with President Maduro's government, which the Trump administration continues to pressure over narcoterrorism charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

