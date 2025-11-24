Flight Cancellations Soar as Tensions Rise Over Venezuelan Airspace

Increased flight cancellations to Venezuela are occurring as the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) alerts pilots about potential hazards in the country's airspace, citing escalating security concerns and military operations.

Marisela de Loaiza, head of the Airlines Association in Venezuela, confirmed to The Associated Press that six airlines, including TAP, LATAM, and Avianca, have halted flights indefinitely, with Turkish Airlines also suspending services temporarily this month.

This development coincides with US military maneuvers near the Venezuelan coast, amid heightened tensions with President Maduro's government, which the Trump administration continues to pressure over narcoterrorism charges.

