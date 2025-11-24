Flight Cancellations Soar as Tensions Rise Over Venezuelan Airspace
International airlines have been canceling flights to Venezuela due to a warning from the US FAA about security risks and military activity. Six carriers have indefinitely suspended flights. The US military presence in the region and pressures on Venezuelan President Maduro are contributing factors.
- Country:
- Venezuela
Increased flight cancellations to Venezuela are occurring as the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) alerts pilots about potential hazards in the country's airspace, citing escalating security concerns and military operations.
Marisela de Loaiza, head of the Airlines Association in Venezuela, confirmed to The Associated Press that six airlines, including TAP, LATAM, and Avianca, have halted flights indefinitely, with Turkish Airlines also suspending services temporarily this month.
This development coincides with US military maneuvers near the Venezuelan coast, amid heightened tensions with President Maduro's government, which the Trump administration continues to pressure over narcoterrorism charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro
UPDATE 2-Chinese research ships, US military active in north Pacific, monitor shows
Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets US military officials, says they will work on peace plan
UPDATE 1-Trump calls Democrats who told US military to refuse illegal orders 'traitors' who could face death penalty
US military has new options to pursue group tied to Venezuela's Maduro, Pentagon says