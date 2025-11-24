Left Menu

Sunfox Technologies' Spandan AI-ECG: Revolutionizing Heart Health in India

Sunfox Technologies' Spandan AI-ECG wins Gold at the 2nd DHR-ICMR Research Excellence Summit for its innovative, affordable cardiac diagnostics. This Made-in-India device is transforming heart healthcare with its portability and accuracy, making lifesaving ECGs accessible nationwide, especially in remote areas, addressing rising heart issues amongst young Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun, (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:40 IST
Sunfox Technologies' Spandan AI-ECG: Revolutionizing Heart Health in India
Spandan AI-ECG by Sunfox Wins Top Innovation Honour and Gold at ICMR-DHR Summit. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a crucial moment for cardiac health in India, Sunfox Technologies, headquartered in Dehradun, achieved a significant milestone by securing the Gold Award in Innovation at the 2nd DHR-ICMR Research Excellence Summit. Their groundbreaking product, Spandan AI-ECG, a compact cardiac diagnostic tool, is making significant strides in heart healthcare across the nation.

Renowned for its affordability, accuracy, and portability, Spandan is transforming the ECG landscape in India. Its primary aim is to bridge heart health accessibility gaps in the country's most isolated regions. As cardiovascular diseases remain India's leading cause of mortality and heart attacks surge among younger groups, Spandan's ability to perform swift and reliable ECGs in non-clinical settings is becoming increasingly vital.

According to Rajat Jain, CEO of Sunfox, most heart attacks in India are preventable with timely diagnosis, an issue Spandan aims to resolve by being user-friendly and widely accessible. Recognized by the ICMR and DHR, this device demonstrates the impact of Indian innovation on healthcare. Utilized by thousands, including the Indian Army, Spandan is India's top homegrown, ECG innovation, subsequently gaining fame through Shark Tank India and endorsements from prominent figures like Prime Minister Modi and Bill Gates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India, EU set to firm up FTA and pact for defence cooperation during January summit.

India, EU set to firm up FTA and pact for defence cooperation during January...

 India
2
Tokyo Tragedy: Stolen Car Rampage

Tokyo Tragedy: Stolen Car Rampage

 Japan
3
Knife-Point Heist: Arrest in Walnut Carton Robbery Solves Case

Knife-Point Heist: Arrest in Walnut Carton Robbery Solves Case

 India
4
India, EU likely to unveil strategic agenda to deepen cooperation during upcoming summit talks: Official.

India, EU likely to unveil strategic agenda to deepen cooperation during upc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025