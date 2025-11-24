Sunfox Technologies' Spandan AI-ECG: Revolutionizing Heart Health in India

At a crucial moment for cardiac health in India, Sunfox Technologies, headquartered in Dehradun, achieved a significant milestone by securing the Gold Award in Innovation at the 2nd DHR-ICMR Research Excellence Summit. Their groundbreaking product, Spandan AI-ECG, a compact cardiac diagnostic tool, is making significant strides in heart healthcare across the nation.

Renowned for its affordability, accuracy, and portability, Spandan is transforming the ECG landscape in India. Its primary aim is to bridge heart health accessibility gaps in the country's most isolated regions. As cardiovascular diseases remain India's leading cause of mortality and heart attacks surge among younger groups, Spandan's ability to perform swift and reliable ECGs in non-clinical settings is becoming increasingly vital.

According to Rajat Jain, CEO of Sunfox, most heart attacks in India are preventable with timely diagnosis, an issue Spandan aims to resolve by being user-friendly and widely accessible. Recognized by the ICMR and DHR, this device demonstrates the impact of Indian innovation on healthcare. Utilized by thousands, including the Indian Army, Spandan is India's top homegrown, ECG innovation, subsequently gaining fame through Shark Tank India and endorsements from prominent figures like Prime Minister Modi and Bill Gates.

