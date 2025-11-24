Orthotrends 2025: Bridging Global Orthopedic Innovations with Indian Practices

The Orthotrends 2025 conference in Delhi has brought together seasoned and emerging orthopedic professionals to discuss burgeoning challenges in the field. The event featured in-depth discussions on the expanding role of robotic surgery in joint replacement and its potential to deliver precision and improved patient outcomes.

Experts at the conference underscored the advantages of robotic surgery, noting its ability to enhance the accuracy of bone cuts and implant alignment, attributes that have led to faster recovery for some patients. Attention was also drawn to the Tissue Bank operated by Shalby Hospitals, highlighting its stringent protocols that have benefitted thousands undergoing reconstruction.

Shalby Hospital's Chairman, Dr. Vikram Shah, emphasized the significance of global orthopedic trends adapting to Indian contexts. Dialogues at the event also addressed the rising body mass index among Indian women, linking it to increased orthopedic issues. Lifestyle factors, including sedentary habits and dietary deficiencies, were pinpointed as major concerns, with doctors recommending nutritional improvements to mitigate early bone degeneration.

