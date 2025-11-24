Market Jitters: Rate Cuts, Retail Resilience, and Tech Turbulence
Amid investor speculation on the Federal Reserve's potential rate cut, U.S. stock futures showed mixed movements. Economic data shortage due to a government shutdown has raised concerns, while cautious optimism revolves around holiday retail sales surpassing $1 trillion. Despite challenges, the tech sector's valuation remains a point of contention.
In a tumultuous Monday trading session, U.S. stock futures showed mixed performance as investors closely monitored the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December. Looming concerns over an economic data vacuum from a prolonged government shutdown exacerbated anxieties, alongside fears of an AI-driven market bubble.
New York Fed President John Williams' dovish comments last week provided some relief, yet highlighted internal policy divisions. Investors, betting on a 75% chance of a December rate cut, find themselves divided as well, with influential market voices expressing skepticism on such a move amid sparse economic data.
As the holiday season kicks off with Thanksgiving, the focus shifts to consumer spending. With the potential to surpass $1 trillion, holiday sales are under scrutiny amidst rising unemployment and layoff news. Concurrently, worries over tech sector valuations remain unresolved, impacting Wall Street's outlook for November.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Schneider Electric seals $2.3 billion in US data centre deals to power AI boom
Nvidia earnings will shed light on whether Big Tech fuelling an AI boom or bubble
UPDATE 2-Global tech shares surge as Nvidia's AI boom powers market rally
UPDATE 1-Global tech shares surge as Nvidia's AI boom powers market rally
RPT-PREVIEW-Bubble or breakout? Nvidia earnings put AI boom under the microscope