Left Menu

Ethiopian Volcano Disrupts Airways: DGCA Sounds Alarm

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, impacting flights with ash clouds drifting towards India. Airlines are instructed to avoid affected areas and report any encounters with ash. Flight cancellations and emergency protocols are in place as precautionary measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:56 IST
Ethiopian Volcano Disrupts Airways: DGCA Sounds Alarm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aviation authorities have issued a caution to airlines and airports as ash plumes from Ethiopia's HayliGubbi volcano disrupt flight operations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed airlines to avoid volcanic ash–affected areas strictly, while recent reports indicate the ash clouds are drifting towards western India.

Several airlines, including Akasa Air, IndiGo, and KLM, have already canceled flights due to the potential hazard. The DGCA's advisory emphasizes avoiding the affected airspace, with airlines required to report any encounters with volcanic ash, which could cause engine anomalies or cabin smoke.

Airlines are recommended to recalibrate flight planning and adjust fuel considerations, staying vigilant with updates from satellite imagery and meteorological data. Ground operations at airports could also face restrictions if volcanic ash contamination is detected, necessitating thorough inspections and cleaning before resumption of services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden

Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden

 Global
2
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
3
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
4
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025