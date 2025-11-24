Ethiopian Volcano Disrupts Airways: DGCA Sounds Alarm

Aviation authorities have issued a caution to airlines and airports as ash plumes from Ethiopia's HayliGubbi volcano disrupt flight operations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed airlines to avoid volcanic ash–affected areas strictly, while recent reports indicate the ash clouds are drifting towards western India.

Several airlines, including Akasa Air, IndiGo, and KLM, have already canceled flights due to the potential hazard. The DGCA's advisory emphasizes avoiding the affected airspace, with airlines required to report any encounters with volcanic ash, which could cause engine anomalies or cabin smoke.

Airlines are recommended to recalibrate flight planning and adjust fuel considerations, staying vigilant with updates from satellite imagery and meteorological data. Ground operations at airports could also face restrictions if volcanic ash contamination is detected, necessitating thorough inspections and cleaning before resumption of services.

(With inputs from agencies.)