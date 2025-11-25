FAA Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Airlines Amid Safety Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is cracking down on airlines that failed to comply with necessary flight reductions at 40 major airports, which were set in place due to air traffic control safety concerns during the recent government shutdown. The agency announced its plan on Monday.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford stated during a news conference at Newark airport that letters are being issued to airlines that didn't adhere to the capacity reduction requirements. This measure aims to ensure accountability and maintain safety standards at key airport hubs.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reinforced the importance of compliance, pointing out that failure to follow FAA directives requires appropriate accountability measures. The steps taken by the FAA underscore the agency's commitment to upholding safety in national air traffic operations.

