India's Pharma Giants Strategize Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

Union Minister Piyush Goyal met with key stakeholders of India's pharmaceutical sector to discuss growth strategies and regulatory reforms amid potential U.S. tariff challenges. Though tariffs could affect global pharma, Indian experts remain confident about their export resilience due to the strength of India's generic drug market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:31 IST
(Photo- X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, convened with influential figures from India's pharmaceutical industry to focus on boosting sector growth and implementing regulatory improvements. Goyal shared details of the meeting via social media, highlighting the goal of elevating India's status in the global pharmaceutical arena.

During the discussion, Goyal emphasized strengthening regulatory frameworks and accelerating industry growth through innovation and data protection. He reassured India's commitment to a future-ready, innovation-led pharma sector poised to attract high-quality investments and ensure accessible healthcare solutions.

The talks were timely, as the global pharmaceutical industry grapples with potential repercussions from U.S. tariff proposals by President Donald Trump. The pending 100% tariff on branded and patented pharmaceuticals imports to the U.S. has spurred concern, though Indian representatives believe their generic exports will remain unaffected due to their market strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

