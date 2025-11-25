XLRI Pioneers Global Specialisation in Management Education

On November 25th, XLRI - Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, announced the launch of its PGDM (BM) Program featuring International Specialisation Tracks. This significant initiative is developed in collaboration with highly esteemed universities across the US and France, aiming to cater to the growing global need for versatile management professionals.

The international specialisation tracks are meticulously crafted to meet the demands of emerging sectors that hinge on complex business models and data-centric decision-making strategies. The program's curriculum combines XLRI's rigorous first-year studies with advanced specialisation courses from global partner institutions. Graduates will earn a dual degree, with options spanning International Business, Sports Management, and more.

For the upcoming 2026-28 cohort, XLRI will partner with George Washington University, Syracuse University, Rutgers University, and Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne University. This opens doors to specialized fields, such as Healthcare Analytics and Management, with many U.S.-based tracks qualifying for STEM-OPT extension. Through this program, students gain access to international academic and career resources while benefiting from competitive tuition costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)