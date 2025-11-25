Innovating India's Future: Deloitte's Blueprint for the 2026-27 Budget

Deloitte India has put forth a compelling case for the 2026-27 Budget to simplify the withholding tax regime and introduce targeted incentives aimed at fueling investments in high-growth areas like research and development (R&D) and renewable energy.

Advocating for a digital transformation in customs, Deloitte suggests that the government should enable digital filings, a move that would streamline processes in line with GST practices. On the fiscal front, a Trade Resilience Fund is recommended to cushion exporters and MSMEs from tariffs and supply-chain disruptions.

In an effort to enhance the taxpayer experience, Deloitte also calls for implementing a real-time refund tracking system within the taxpayer portal. By recommending these changes, including tax incentives for innovation, Deloitte positions India towards becoming a global innovation hub, mirroring international strategies.