Tehran's Pre-Dawn Turmoil: Unveiling the Unseen Targets

In the early hours of Monday, Tehran awoke to the thunderous sound of airstrikes, as explosions shattered the pre-dawn calm. The specific targets in Iran's capital remain unidentified, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the motive and potential repercussions.

Throughout the night, the distant roar of low-flying fighter jets echoed over Tehran, heightening tensions and raising questions about the scope of the attack. Meanwhile, in Israel, authorities promptly responded by sounding missile alerts, ensuring the readiness of their defense mechanisms.

Across the region, the UAE's Dubai experienced a similar scenario, with air defenses activating upon intercepting perceived threats. Likewise, in Kuwait, defense systems swung into action multiple times, reflecting the widespread unease. As the situation develops, the international community watches closely for any revelations about the objectives targeted by Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)