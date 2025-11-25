JK Lakshmi Cement's Rs 1,816 Crore Expansion in Chhattisgarh

JK Lakshmi Cement announced on Tuesday its strategic plan to invest Rs 1,816 crore in expanding its manufacturing capabilities in Chhattisgarh. This significant financial commitment aims to increase the company's clinker production by 2.31 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and cement grinding capacity by 1.2 MTPA.

The formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this investment took place at the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect event in New Delhi, attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The expansion aligns with the company's vision to bolster its production capacity to approximately 30 MTPA in the foreseeable future.

This new capacity will enable the company to cater more effectively to the burgeoning demands for building materials in Eastern and Central India, regions experiencing rapid growth. JK Lakshmi Cement's Deputy Managing Director Shrivats Singhania underscored the strategic importance of Chhattisgarh in their operations, ensuring robust and efficient service delivery.

