Optimism Amid Challenges: India Inc's Measured Investment Approach

Despite a steady revenue growth reported in the December quarter, India Inc is expected to adopt a cautious investment strategy. A domestic credit rating agency, Icra, projects an 8-10% revenue increase for Q3 FY26, aligning with a previous 9.2% growth.

While operating profit margins are predicted to improve amid softening commodity prices and strong demand, these factors might not translate into significant increases in private capital expenditure. A global economic uncertainty and tariff tensions are influencing this measured approach, with sectors like electronics and electric vehicles still showing investment promise.

Government expenditure is slated to bolster the economy's investment activities, though H2 FY26 may see limited growth headroom. Export-oriented sectors like textiles and IT services face profitability challenges due to global economic factors, including US tariffs and geopolitical tensions.

