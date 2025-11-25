Andhra Pradesh Boosts Manufacturing with Indo-German Collaboration

Andhra Pradesh is set to fortify its manufacturing sector through a strategic collaboration with Germany. This initiative, championed by Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, aims to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with enhanced skill development and technological advancements.

During a recent event, the minister emphasized the need for scaling up skilling within the manufacturing industry—a domain in which India has historically lagged. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is driving efforts to establish a robust ecosystem for SMEs, with a special focus on manufacturing in the state.

The state plans to foster partnerships with German and European companies to establish sector-based parks and support SMEs. With around 175 MSME parks underway, Andhra Pradesh is promoting sectors like medical equipment and aerospace, while the partnership with the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce seeks to refine technical training and expand Germany's industrial presence in the region.

