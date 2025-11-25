Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Boosts Manufacturing with Indo-German Collaboration

Andhra Pradesh aims to foster an ecosystem for small and medium enterprises, focusing on manufacturing. Minister Srinivas highlighted cooperative efforts with Germany to enhance skill development and technological upgrades. Key sectors include medical equipment and aerospace, supported by MSME parks and international partnerships.

Andhra Pradesh is set to fortify its manufacturing sector through a strategic collaboration with Germany. This initiative, championed by Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, aims to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with enhanced skill development and technological advancements.

During a recent event, the minister emphasized the need for scaling up skilling within the manufacturing industry—a domain in which India has historically lagged. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is driving efforts to establish a robust ecosystem for SMEs, with a special focus on manufacturing in the state.

The state plans to foster partnerships with German and European companies to establish sector-based parks and support SMEs. With around 175 MSME parks underway, Andhra Pradesh is promoting sectors like medical equipment and aerospace, while the partnership with the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce seeks to refine technical training and expand Germany's industrial presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

