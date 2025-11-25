Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Afghan Minister's Visit to India Boosts Trade and Investment

Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, visited India to strengthen bilateral trade, economy, and investment ties. The visit included meetings with key Indian officials and sectors, initiating air freight corridors, and discussing visa and trade transit issues. Both countries aim to boost trade significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:15 IST
  • India

The Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, embarked on a pivotal visit to India, highlighting a mutual commitment to intensify trade, economic, and investment collaborations. The week-long visit from November 19-25 saw wide-ranging discussions, signaling a potential uptick in bilateral engagements.

Engaging with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other key officials, Minister Azizi explored various opportunities, focusing on connectivity, trade facilitation, and capacity-building. A significant outcome was the initiation of air freight corridors between Kabul-Delhi and Kabul-Amritsar, aimed at bolstering economic exchange.

In addition, the delegations affirmed the reactivation of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce, and Investment, enhancing cooperative prospects in mining and high-value sectors. These discussions reflect a strong, shared will to elevate bilateral trade, targeting an increase beyond the USD 1 billion mark, with ongoing initiatives like visa facilitation and trade transit corridors.

