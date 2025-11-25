Strengthening Ties: Afghan Minister's Visit to India Boosts Trade and Investment

The Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, embarked on a pivotal visit to India, highlighting a mutual commitment to intensify trade, economic, and investment collaborations. The week-long visit from November 19-25 saw wide-ranging discussions, signaling a potential uptick in bilateral engagements.

Engaging with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other key officials, Minister Azizi explored various opportunities, focusing on connectivity, trade facilitation, and capacity-building. A significant outcome was the initiation of air freight corridors between Kabul-Delhi and Kabul-Amritsar, aimed at bolstering economic exchange.

In addition, the delegations affirmed the reactivation of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce, and Investment, enhancing cooperative prospects in mining and high-value sectors. These discussions reflect a strong, shared will to elevate bilateral trade, targeting an increase beyond the USD 1 billion mark, with ongoing initiatives like visa facilitation and trade transit corridors.