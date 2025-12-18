Oman-India Forge Economic Partnership
Oman and India have signed a comprehensive economic partnership to boost trade and investment. The agreement aims to facilitate the flow of goods and services, and establish a framework for bilateral collaboration, as reported by Oman's state news agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:45 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant move to bolster economic ties, Oman and India have inked a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, according to reports from Oman's state news agency released on Thursday.
The agreement is crafted to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two nations and is positioned to facilitate a seamless flow of goods and services.
This strategic framework set forth by both countries aims at expanding bilateral collaboration, reflecting a mutual commitment to deepen economic integration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oman
- India
- economic partnership
- trade
- investment
- collaboration
- goods
- services
- bilateral
- agreement
ALSO READ
Bolivia’s Economic Reforms: A New Era for U.S. Investment
Bolivia's Economic Reforms: A New Era of International Investment
West Bengal: A Hub of Investment and Growth under Mamata Banerjee
India Opens Nuclear Power Sector to Private and Foreign Investment
Reconciliation and Collaboration: Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan Unite for a Unique Film Experience