Oman-India Forge Economic Partnership

In a significant move to bolster economic ties, Oman and India have inked a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, according to reports from Oman's state news agency released on Thursday.

The agreement is crafted to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two nations and is positioned to facilitate a seamless flow of goods and services.

This strategic framework set forth by both countries aims at expanding bilateral collaboration, reflecting a mutual commitment to deepen economic integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)