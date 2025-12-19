Guardians of Governance: The Crucial Role of Company Secretaries

During the 25th ICSI National Awards, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted the growing responsibilities of company secretaries amid evolving capital markets.

As investor participation intensifies, there is an increasing demand for fair practices, strong governance, and credible oversight, Pandey noted, emphasizing the importance of proactive governance over mere procedural compliance.

In response to the expanding complexity of markets, company secretaries are expected to deepen their responsibilities, anticipate risks, and navigate governance uncertainties effectively to maintain institutional integrity.

