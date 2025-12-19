Left Menu

Guardians of Governance: The Crucial Role of Company Secretaries

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has urged company secretaries to foresee risks and maintain high governance standards in listed companies amid growing market complexity. As capital markets become more intricate and investor demands rise, the role of company secretaries in ensuring sound governance and credibility is more crucial than ever.

Updated: 19-12-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:58 IST
Guardians of Governance: The Crucial Role of Company Secretaries
During the 25th ICSI National Awards, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted the growing responsibilities of company secretaries amid evolving capital markets.

As investor participation intensifies, there is an increasing demand for fair practices, strong governance, and credible oversight, Pandey noted, emphasizing the importance of proactive governance over mere procedural compliance.

In response to the expanding complexity of markets, company secretaries are expected to deepen their responsibilities, anticipate risks, and navigate governance uncertainties effectively to maintain institutional integrity.

