Andhra Pradesh's Vision for Manufacturing: A Collaborative Leap with Indo-German Partnership

Andhra Pradesh aims to boost its manufacturing sector through an ecosystem fostering small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Collaborating with the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, the state plans to enhance industrial skills, develop sector-based parks, and support technical training, focusing on sectors like medical equipment, aerospace, defence, and space.

Updated: 25-11-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:18 IST
In a notable move to enhance India's manufacturing industry, Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli Srinivas outlined plans to create a robust ecosystem for small and medium enterprise units. The state is concentrating on increasing skill levels in manufacturing, addressing a sector where India has lagged behind.

During the announcement at an event, Srinivas emphasized the vision of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to elevate Andhra's manufacturing potential. A Letter of Intent was signed between the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, aiming to foster technological and industrial growth.

The partnership aspires to encourage international companies to collaborate with local firms, especially in sectors like medical equipment and aerospace. Additionally, the collaboration promises German curriculum-based technical training with plans for phase-based skill development in cutting-edge engineering and digital marketing.

