Left Menu

Sanjiv Goenka's Ambitious Investment Boost in West Bengal's Energy and Education Sectors

Sanjiv Goenka, Chair of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, announces a Rs 15,800 crore investment plan focusing on energy, education, and healthcare in West Bengal. The highlight is a 5,000 MWh energy storage facility, contributing to Kolkata's renewable energy usage. The initiative underscores chief minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:59 IST
Sanjiv Goenka's Ambitious Investment Boost in West Bengal's Energy and Education Sectors
Sanjiv Goenka
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement, Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, unveiled a capital expenditure plan of Rs 15,800 crore targeting the enhancement of infrastructure in energy, education, and healthcare sectors within West Bengal.

Speaking at the Business and Industry Conclave 2025, Goenka acclaimed the 'decisive leadership' of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He highlighted her role in facilitating rapid investments, noting the group's previous Rs 26,500 crore investments during her administration.

The centerpiece of the investment plan is an innovative 5,000 megawatt-hour energy storage facility. Costing Rs 12,000 crore, it aims to supply at least 50% of Kolkata's energy needs from renewable sources. This pioneering project, a first in India, is set to transform energy consumption in the city dramatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025