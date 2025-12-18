Sanjiv Goenka's Ambitious Investment Boost in West Bengal's Energy and Education Sectors

In a landmark announcement, Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, unveiled a capital expenditure plan of Rs 15,800 crore targeting the enhancement of infrastructure in energy, education, and healthcare sectors within West Bengal.

Speaking at the Business and Industry Conclave 2025, Goenka acclaimed the 'decisive leadership' of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He highlighted her role in facilitating rapid investments, noting the group's previous Rs 26,500 crore investments during her administration.

The centerpiece of the investment plan is an innovative 5,000 megawatt-hour energy storage facility. Costing Rs 12,000 crore, it aims to supply at least 50% of Kolkata's energy needs from renewable sources. This pioneering project, a first in India, is set to transform energy consumption in the city dramatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)