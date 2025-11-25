Stocks Juggle Between Gains and Losses Amid Economic Data and AI Chip Rivalry

Wall Street's major indexes displayed a mixed performance on Thursday as investors assessed economic data that was delayed due to the U.S. government shutdown. Meanwhile, Nvidia faced a decline amid growing concerns over rising competition in the AI chip market.

Shares of Alphabet, Google's parent company, saw an increase of about 1% following a report from The Information that Facebook's parent, Meta Platforms, is in talks to utilize Google's AI chips in its data centers from 2027, with plans to start renting chips from Google Cloud next year.

Despite Nvidia's two-month low drop of 4.5%, Advanced Micro Devices fell 7.2%, contributing to a 1.6% decline in the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index. The broader technology sector had shown volatility earlier, with investors capitalizing on tech stocks following considerable selling due to stretched valuations and high AI expenditure by large firms.

