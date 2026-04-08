Dollar Dominance: The Strait Standoff and Surging Energy Prices

The U.S. dollar is trading close to its highest levels in nearly 11 months, with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz influencing market decisions. Iran remains firm against reopening the crucial waterway, leading to rising energy costs and adding pressure on global economies.

Brent crude futures remain around $110 a barrel as the conflict persists. Market uncertainty continues, with analysts focusing on the dollar's position amid the unfolding geopolitical events and potential impacts on inflation and global growth.

Investors are watching U.S. economic data for insights into the Federal Reserve's future actions, as solid data could trigger further rate hikes. Meanwhile, the euro gains slightly against the dollar with speculation on European Central Bank moves, while energies stay in focus due to the Middle East instability.