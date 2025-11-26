Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations
Direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin next month, enhancing connectivity between the two nations. This follows improved relations since 2024 and is accompanied by simplified visa processes. Pakistani airlines Fly Jinnah and AirSial received approvals for these routes, promising to boost trade and collaboration.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to commence next month, marking a significant boost in connections between the countries, a representative from Dhaka announced Wednesday.
After many years without direct air links, recent improvements in bilateral relations have led to the approval of two Pakistani private airlines for direct flights. Mahan Air will operate three weekly flights connecting Dhaka and Karachi.
The renewed air route is expected to facilitate not only easier travel through simplified visa processes but also strengthen trade, with potential increases in rice exports from Pakistan to Bangladesh, alongside textile and IT collaboration opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Bangladesh
- flights
- connectivity
- trade
- visa
- simplified
- Mahan Air
- AirSial
- airlines
ALSO READ
Hainan Free Trade Port: Gateway to Global Economic Integration
Sports Updates: Suspensions, Trades, and Triumphs
Sebi Proposes Doubling Threshold for Simplified Securities Documentation
China's Massive U.S. Soybean Acquisitions Post-Trade Thaw
Sports Shake-Up: Suspensions, Trades, and Contracts in the Spotlight