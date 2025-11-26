Left Menu

Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

Direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin next month, enhancing connectivity between the two nations. This follows improved relations since 2024 and is accompanied by simplified visa processes. Pakistani airlines Fly Jinnah and AirSial received approvals for these routes, promising to boost trade and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:41 IST
Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to commence next month, marking a significant boost in connections between the countries, a representative from Dhaka announced Wednesday.

After many years without direct air links, recent improvements in bilateral relations have led to the approval of two Pakistani private airlines for direct flights. Mahan Air will operate three weekly flights connecting Dhaka and Karachi.

The renewed air route is expected to facilitate not only easier travel through simplified visa processes but also strengthen trade, with potential increases in rice exports from Pakistan to Bangladesh, alongside textile and IT collaboration opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Anti-Corrosion Coating Developed for Marine Structures

Revolutionary Anti-Corrosion Coating Developed for Marine Structures

 India
2
Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable Transition

Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable T...

 India
3
Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism

Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism

 United States
4
Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case

Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025