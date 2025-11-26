Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

Direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to commence next month, marking a significant boost in connections between the countries, a representative from Dhaka announced Wednesday.

After many years without direct air links, recent improvements in bilateral relations have led to the approval of two Pakistani private airlines for direct flights. Mahan Air will operate three weekly flights connecting Dhaka and Karachi.

The renewed air route is expected to facilitate not only easier travel through simplified visa processes but also strengthen trade, with potential increases in rice exports from Pakistan to Bangladesh, alongside textile and IT collaboration opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)