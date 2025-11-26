Promise of Employment and Development: Vadhavan Port Set to Revolutionize Palghar
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the Vadhavan Port project in Palghar, emphasizing local employment and creating 10 lakh jobs. He assured that locals would receive priority. The project includes modernizing fishing facilities and enhancing connectivity with Mumbai. Fadnavis urged support for BJP, focusing on development amidst electoral controversy.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled plans for a transformative port project in Palghar, vowing to prioritize local employment opportunities. The Vadhavan Port project promises to create 10 lakh jobs, underscoring the state's commitment to economic growth.
Addressing concerns raised by local fishermen, Fadnavis assured that the project would integrate modern fishing facilities to support traditional livelihoods. He emphasized that any attempt to sideline local residents in the job market would be firmly opposed.
Envisioned as a hub of development, the project aims to bolster regional infrastructure. Initiatives include the development of India's first offshore airport in Palghar and extending the Mumbai Coastal Road to enhance connectivity. As Fadnavis invited voters to support BJP candidates, he refuted opposition remarks, focusing on performance and unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Meghalaya's Blueprint for Development: Regulating Sirens and Expanding Airports
Red Fort Blast Case Developments: Two Accused Presented in Delhi Court
Congress Accuses RSS-BJP of Threatening India's Constitutional Backbone
West Bengal School Jobs Scandal: Court Demands Personal Appearances
India's Path to Development: A Constitution-Led Journey