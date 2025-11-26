Promise of Employment and Development: Vadhavan Port Set to Revolutionize Palghar

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled plans for a transformative port project in Palghar, vowing to prioritize local employment opportunities. The Vadhavan Port project promises to create 10 lakh jobs, underscoring the state's commitment to economic growth.

Addressing concerns raised by local fishermen, Fadnavis assured that the project would integrate modern fishing facilities to support traditional livelihoods. He emphasized that any attempt to sideline local residents in the job market would be firmly opposed.

Envisioned as a hub of development, the project aims to bolster regional infrastructure. Initiatives include the development of India's first offshore airport in Palghar and extending the Mumbai Coastal Road to enhance connectivity. As Fadnavis invited voters to support BJP candidates, he refuted opposition remarks, focusing on performance and unity.

