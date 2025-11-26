Left Menu

India Set to Save Billions by Becoming Global Aircraft MRO Hub

India could potentially save up to USD 15 billion in foreign exchange by developing its MRO sector. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized India's growing role in aircraft maintenance. The Safran MRO facility, opening in 2026, will support India's MRO market, projected to reach USD 4 billion by 2031.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:37 IST
India Set to Save Billions by Becoming Global Aircraft MRO Hub
  • Country:
  • India

India is on a path to economic efficiency in its aviation sector, with prospects of saving up to USD 15 billion. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced plans to develop the country into a global hub for aircraft MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) activities.

The announcement was made during the inauguration ceremony of French company Safran's new MRO facility, which will become operational by 2026. The venture is significant for India as it will strengthen the nation's indigenous capabilities in the fast-paced aviation sector. Currently, most maintenance for Indian airlines is conducted abroad.

Minister Naidu highlighted the domestic aviation sector's burgeoning growth, supported by recent aircraft orders by India's airlines. The country's MRO market is expected to reach USD 4 billion with an 8.9% growth rate by 2031. The government is initiating plans to bolster the MRO ecosystem in India, a move that may see reduced costs passed down to passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Anti-Corrosion Coating Developed for Marine Structures

Revolutionary Anti-Corrosion Coating Developed for Marine Structures

 India
2
Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable Transition

Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable T...

 India
3
Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism

Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism

 United States
4
Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case

Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025