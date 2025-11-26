India's Green Revolution: A Blueprint for Economic Growth and Sustainability

India is on track to draw USD 4.1 trillion in cumulative green investments and generate 48 million full-time equivalent jobs by 2047, according to an independent study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The study forecasts the unlocking of a USD 1.1 trillion annual green market. It identifies 36 green value chains across energy transition, circular economy, and bio-economy, heralding a major economic opportunity as India advances towards its Viksit Bharat vision.

The CEEW report underscores a diverse green economy scope, extending beyond solar panels and electric vehicles to include bio-based materials, agroforestry, circular manufacturing, and sustainable tourism. The transition promises significant job creation, economic growth, and improved national security through domestic energy reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)