Left Menu

India's Green Revolution: A Blueprint for Economic Growth and Sustainability

India is projected to attract USD 4.1 trillion in green investments and create 48 million jobs by 2047, as per a CEEW study. This growth includes an annual USD 1.1 trillion market from green value chains in energy, circular economy, and bio-economy. The report highlights a broadened green economy opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:19 IST
India's Green Revolution: A Blueprint for Economic Growth and Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is on track to draw USD 4.1 trillion in cumulative green investments and generate 48 million full-time equivalent jobs by 2047, according to an independent study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The study forecasts the unlocking of a USD 1.1 trillion annual green market. It identifies 36 green value chains across energy transition, circular economy, and bio-economy, heralding a major economic opportunity as India advances towards its Viksit Bharat vision.

The CEEW report underscores a diverse green economy scope, extending beyond solar panels and electric vehicles to include bio-based materials, agroforestry, circular manufacturing, and sustainable tourism. The transition promises significant job creation, economic growth, and improved national security through domestic energy reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Anti-Corrosion Coating Developed for Marine Structures

Revolutionary Anti-Corrosion Coating Developed for Marine Structures

 India
2
Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable Transition

Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable T...

 India
3
Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism

Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism

 United States
4
Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case

Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025